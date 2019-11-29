February 22, 1937 – November 23, 2019

On Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, Kay Zimmerman Bai, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 82.

Kay was born Feb. 22, 1937, in Long Beach, California. She was later adopted and loved by Fredrick David and Erma Stevenson Zimmerman. At 17 years old, she eloped and married the love of her life, Brent Jacob Bai, on Feb. 8, 1955. They were married for 64 years and raised five children.

Kay loved animals, reading, watching scary movies, playing bingo, and hunting for interesting rocks.

Kay is survived by her husband, Brent Jacob Bai; her children, Mike Jacob Bai (Cindy), Kelly Lee Bai, Adrianna Bai DeNiro (Michael) and daughter-in-law, Pamela Bai; her five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her sons, Craig Alan Bai and Lance Drew Bai, and one granddaughter.

Kay was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. We celebrate and reflect on her life as she moves onto the next chapter in her journey.

A celebration of life will be held later next year for family and close friends.

