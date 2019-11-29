Durward Smith

November 20, 2019

Durward L. Smith, Jr., 78, passed away in his home in St. George, Utah on Nov. 20, 2019. He was the son of Theodora “Teddy” L. and Durward L. Smith Sr.

Durward was in the United States Air Force for 20 years and was a truck driver for 29 years, he worked for Interstate Dist. Co. of Washington State and Mike S Mast of Arizona until he retired in 2008.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy S. Smith; son, Randall L. Smith and wife Debra; three grandkids, Nicole, Dylan, Gracie; seven great-grandkids; a sister, Sandra Kay Robinson; and nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will take place in the Exeter Public Cemetery, Exeter, California on Dec. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454.