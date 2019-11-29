Winter weather conditions force Zion National Park road closures and warnings

Written by Andrew Pinckney
November 29, 2019
ST. GEORGE — A powerful fall storm has forced Zion National Park officials to close off some areas to drivers due to unsafe road conditions.

According to a Zion National Park Twitter post, as of 3:45 p.m., the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway that connects state Route 9 between Springdale and Mt. Carmel Junction will be closed until tomorrow.

“We will update when it reopens,” officials stated.

The road to Kolob Canyons is also closed until further notice.

Kolob Terrace Road will be closed at mile marker 14. Officials warn drivers to expect snow and ice past the Left Fork trailhead and four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended. Lava Point is closed.

The National Weather Service expects snow to continue throughout the night, before tapering off during the morning and early afternoon on Saturday.

