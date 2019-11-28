Nature Hills Farm in Cedar City to host ‘Christmas on the Farm’

Snow blankets Nature Hills Farm in Cedar City, site of 2019's inaugural "Christmas on the Farm" event, Cedar City, Utah | Photo courtesy of Nature Hills Farm, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Nature Hills Farm in Cedar City is hosting its first-ever “Christmas on the Farm,” a family-friendly event scheduled to be held on three successive Saturdays starting Nov. 30, plus two Monday evenings in December.

According to event organizer and Nature Hills Farm proprietor Heather Carter, the festivities will kick off Nov. 30 with a holiday shopping session at the farm store and a visit to the Christmas tree forest from 10 a.m. to noon, where folks can pick out and purchase a freshly cut tree to take home and decorate.

Then, from 3-7 p.m. that same afternoon, the Christmas on the Farm event will officially open. Tickets are $5 per person, with children under the age of 1 admitted free.

“Christmas on the Farm” will also be staged on the first two Saturdays in December (Dec. 7 and Dec. 14), following the same 3-7 p.m. schedule as that of the Nov. 30 session. Additionally, there will be Monday night sessions on both Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, with Monday’s times being from 4:30-7 p.m.

“‘Christmas on the Farm’ at Nature Hills Farm, will be a celebration of the holiday season and the blessings of the past year,” Carter said, adding that the farm, located at 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City, will be festively decorated with lights and Christmas displays.

“The farm store will be open and fully stocked with beautiful and delicious holiday food and unique gift baskets and holiday decor,” according to the event’s news release. “The children can wander the farm visiting the animals and making a Christmas craft, listening to one of Santa’s helpers tell them a special Christmas story, sipping hot cocoa and enjoying the winter season. The whole family will love riding around the farm and caroling while enjoying the beauty of whatever the weather holds that day.”

Event details

What: “Christmas on the Farm” at Nature Hills Farm.

When: Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 9, Dec. 14 and Dec. 16. The farm store and forest visits are free and open to the public all five days between 10 a.m. and noon. “Christmas on the Farm” event runs from 3-7 p.m. on the three Saturdays and from 4:30-7 p.m. during the two Monday sessions.

Where: Nature Hills Farm 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City. Click here for map.

Cost: $5 per person (children under 1 free). Cash, credit card and Venmo payments accepted.

Additional information: Visit the Nature Hills Farm Facebook page .

