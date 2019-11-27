Traffic alert: Traffic delayed on I-15 due to semi rollover

A semitractor-trailer rolled on Interstate 15 causing traffic delays, Nov. 11, 2019, Cedar City, Utah | Photo by Shane Brinkerhoff, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A semitractor-trailer rollover on Interstate 15 is causing traffic delays in Cedar City Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on southbound I-15 near mile marker 61 around 1:40 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Both lanes of traffic are blocked and vehicles are being rerouted. Delays of around five minutes should be expected.

The estimated clearance time for the crash is around 4 p.m.

High winds have also been reported in the area.

For current traffic conditions, visit the UDOT website.

