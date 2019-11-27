Help at-risk youth and homeless individuals by donating supplies at Stephen Wade Auto Center

A Stephen Wade "Wish Tree," in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Stephen Wade Auto Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County School District, Youth Futures and Switchpoint have partnered with Stephen Wade Auto Center to ask the community for donations to help at risk-youth and homeless individuals in Washington County.

The three organizations provide basic needs for youth and families within the community. The Youth Futures Shelter provides a home life setting for youth ages 12-18 that need emergency and temporary shelter. Switchpoint’s mission is to address poverty by providing a comprehensive plan to support families on their journey to self sufficiency. Washington County School District distributes items that students may be lacking in their home environment by providing the resources to their local school counselors to distribute as needed.

“Over 850 homeless youth live within the boundaries of Washington County School District with 40% of the district’s students qualify for free or reduced lunches,” Mike Carr, homeless liaison of the Washington County School District, said in a press release. “We work with Youth Futures, Switchpoint and our local school counselors to support these children and families by assisting to provide living and education essentials.”

Wish Trees are set up at all Stephen Wade locations. These wish trees have tags with specific items needed from each nonprofit organization. The trees are similar to angel trees where you choose a tag off the tree, purchase the item and deliver it to any Stephen Wade dealership, including Mercedes-Benz of St. George.

All items donated will be disbursed to Washington County School District, Youth Futures and Switchpoint. A comprehensive list of items needed for each organization can be found at: community.stephenwade.com.

Donations are encouraged to assist the nonprofit organizations by donating cards, cash or items listed on the wish tree tags at any Stephen Wade dealership until Dec. 19.

“We are so grateful for SwitchPoint, Youth Futures and our Washington County School District for recognizing the needs in our community and enjoy the opportunity to partner with them to provide a convenient location to collect items to be distributed to those in need,” Jamie Bahlmann, public relations director for Stephen Wade Auto Center, said.

