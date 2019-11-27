Teen driver transported to hospital following collision on River Road

ST. GEORGE — A young man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South River Road and Brigham Road on a frigid Wednesday morning.

At 6:40 a.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to what was initially reported as a head-on collision involving a silver Toyota pickup truck and a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police arrived to find the heavily-damaged Toyota in the middle of the intersection blocking both directions of travel, while the Dodge was pulled off to the side of Brigham Road.

The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Dodge reported he was uninjured.

At the time of the crash, the Toyota was heading south on River Road while the Dodge was traveling north. The driver of the Dodge turned left to head west on Brigham Road and was struck by the Toyota as it continued straight through the intersection, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The Toyota struck the front passenger’s side of the Dodge, while the Toyota was struck nearly head-on, taking the bulk of the impact, which crushed the front of the pickup and injured the driver.

According to a witness, the father of the teen driving the Toyota also responded to the scene.

Both vehicles were rendered inoperable and subsequently towed from the scene, Atkin said. The man driving the Dodge was later cited for failing to yield on a left-hand turn. The St. George Fire Department remained at the intersection to assist in blocking traffic from entering the scene of the crash.

Northbound traffic on River Road as well as eastbound traffic on Brigham was impacted for a short time while responders tended to the scene.

