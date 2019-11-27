TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | November 29 – December 1
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Expressions of a Creative Life: A Retrospective of Art by Barry Scharf | Admission: Free | Location: 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Z-Arts 30th Annual Arts & Crafts Fair | Admission: Free | Location: 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Solo Gallery Featuring Chloe Duncan | Admission: Free | Location: 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | “SMALLS” A Featured Exhibit of Watercolors at Gallery 35 | Admission: Free | Location: 35 Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | A Very SUMA Holiday: Small Business Saturday | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-6:30 p.m. | Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at The Office Lounge | Admission: $35 | Location: The Office Lounge, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Caroline Bliss Larsen at the Book Bungalow: ADHD Monsters! | Admission: Free | Location: The Book Bungalow, 94 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Small Business Saturday Community Kick-Off + Farmers’ Market! | Admission: Free | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Fill Your Cup with Shelli | Admission: Various | Location: Stone Path Yoga, 150 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Mastering Peace | Admission: $10 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. PST | Sunday Night Prayer | Admission: | Location: 1646 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. | A Chorus Line | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 2 p.m. | The PrinceLESS Bride | Admission: $20-24.95 | Location: 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Savior of the World | Admission: Free | Location: Conference Center in Temple Square, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | A Night with Buddy & Roy | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. PST | El Compa Chuy & Alexia y La Mentada Banda | Admission: | Location: Envy Nightclub and Lounge, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | ELF the Musical-Matinee | Admission: $24-49 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | A Christmas Carol-Matinee | Admission: $21-23 | Location: 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Saturday, 2:30 p.m. | The Ugly Duckling Puppet Show | Admission: Various | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn | Admission: $19-23 | Location: 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Santa Claus is Coming | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 1-2 p.m. | Book Signing With Julie Wright | Admission: Free | Location: Deseret Book (St George), 245 Red Cliffs Drive, No. 18, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8:30 p.m. | Old Salty Train Ride | Admission: $2 | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Visit with Santa Claus | Admission: Free | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | The Giddins Family At The Tabernacle | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Shop Small Saturday Mesquite NV | Admission: Free | Location: 12 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Science Saturdays | Admission: $5 | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 8 a.m., through Sunday, 10 p.m. | Setting up all The Angel Tree Project Trees!!! | Admission: Free | Location: St. George.
- Friday, 3-7 p.m. | 2nd Annual Black Friday Potluck! | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Nature’s Bounty | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon State Park.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | 2019 Shivwits Toy Drive Hike- Tumpi’po’op | Admission: $20 donation | Location: Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 7th Annual Christmas on the Farm | Admission: | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Music
- Friday, 8-111 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Lisa Seegmiller – Home for the Holidays | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Dulcie | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Live Music by Brandon Clove | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Thursday, 6 p.m. | Board Game Night | Admission: Free | Location: Noggin Games, 1830 N. Main St., Suite 3, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Moonlight Madness Shopping Spree Giveaway | Admission: | Location: The Shoppes at Zion, 250 Red Cliffs Drive, Suite 5, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 11 a.m., through Saturday, 11 p.m. | Thanksgiving Family Fun | Admission: Various | Location: Fiddlers Fun Center, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon Road, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Thanksgiving trail ride | Admission: Free | Location: The Beach At Sand Hollow, 3351 South Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Friday, noon to 2 p.m. | Southern Utah Men’s Basketball VS West Coast Baptist College | Admission: Various | Location: America First Event Center, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, noon | Black Friday Protest paddle and potluck | Admission: $10 rentals | Location: Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | STEP IT OUT WITH TKV STEP & SOFELE Fit | Admission: $10 | Location: 3292 E. Deseret Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Saturday Grocery Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Bhangra dance | Admission: $12 | Location: 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
