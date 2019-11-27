TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

November 27, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | November 29 – December 1

  • Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. | A Chorus Line | Admission:  Various | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday, 2 p.m. | The PrinceLESS Bride | Admission: $20-24.95 | Location: 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Savior of the World | Admission: Free | Location: Conference Center in Temple Square, Cedar City.
  • Friday,  8:30 p.m. PST | A Night with Buddy & Roy | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. PST | El Compa Chuy & Alexia y La Mentada Banda |  Admission: | Location: Envy Nightclub and Lounge, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 2 p.m. | ELF the Musical-Matinee | Admission: $24-49 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
  • Saturday, 2 p.m. | A Christmas Carol-Matinee | Admission: $21-23 | Location: 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Saturday, 2:30 p.m. | The Ugly Duckling Puppet Show | Admission: Various | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn | Admission: $19-23 | Location: 212 N. Main St., St. George.

  • Friday, 8-111 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Lisa Seegmiller – Home for the Holidays | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Dulcie | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Live Music by Brandon Clove | Admission: No cover | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

