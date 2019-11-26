All-Region 9 Football teams announced

Region MVP Izaiah Moten and Co-offensive MVP Macloud Crowton talk during the Dixie vs Pine View game, St George, Utah, Sept. 28, 2019 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News / Cedar City News, File photo

ST. GEORGE — After Dixie and Pine View both lost in the Class 4A state semifinals, the Region 9 football season had ended. Regardless of the final outcome, Region 9 was filled with talent across the board this season and the coaches came together to select the all-region teams that were announced on Monday.

Region 9 MVP: Izaiah Moten, WR/DB – Pine View

The senior wide receiver and defensive back played a pivotal role for the Region 9 champions Pine View panthers. He was a threat in the passing game while also stepping up to make big plays on defense.

Co-offensive MVPs: Macloud Crowton, QB – Pine View, Reggie Graff, QB – Dixie

Both senior quarterbacks were the leaders of the best offenses in the region. Crowton made his mark in the air, where he finished the season with 4,331 passing yards and a 61% completion percentage. He led the nation in passing yards multiple times throughout the season. Graff did it all. He could step up in the pocket and complete big-time throws, or he could scramble and gain big yardage on the ground. He finished the season averaging over 100 yards rushing per game and almost 200 passing yards per game for the Flyers.

Defensive MVP: Nolan Mahi, LB – Dixie

The Dixie defense continually got better as the season went on, and Mahi was a major contributor for the Flyers. He finished the season with 104 total tackles, 35 solo and 69 assisted, adding in 11 tackles for loss.

Specialist: Kolbe Meek, WR – Cedar

While being a rushing and receiving threat for the Reds, Meek was one of the best punt/kickoff returners in the region. He had 884 total kick return yards with 779 yards on kickoffs and 105 yards on punts. Meek’s average kickoff return on the season was 37.1 yards.

Kicker: AJ McCarroll, Kicker – Pine View

Normally the player who flies under the radar is the kicker, but McCarroll made a name for himself this season. The senior was in the national rankings for kick scoring, at one point even leading the nation, finishing the year with 88 total points.

Following are all members of Region 9’s all-region first and second teams, as voted on by the coaches, in addition to those players receiving honorable mention.

First team all-region:

Pine View – Enoch Takau RB/LB, Jacob Nobili RB/LB, Uelese Matavo LB, Daylor Rymer WR/SS, Michael Moore WR, Talon Jensen OL and Brennan Shaw OL.

Dixie – Kaiden Faumuina DE, Slayde Kolb OT, Tyler Walden DB/WR, Keaton Schweitzer WR, Preston Moore RB and Hunter Knighton DB.

Desert Hills – Logan Wilstead QB, Jace Mortensen TE, Kina Taufa RB, Zeke Polu OG and Cy Nunley MLB.

Snow Canyon – Jacorey McKeever OL/DL, Jase Mendenhall WR, Brock Nowatzke DB/WR and Braxton Hickman LB/DE.

Cedar – Jaron Garrett QB, Teague Speakman RB/LB and Tanner Esplin WR/DB.

Hurricane – Luke Wright and Isaiah Martinez.

Crimson Cliffs – Curtis Sweeten WR/SS and Reece Parmenter OL.

Canyon View – Brisin Jake WR/DB and Tanner Hardin RB/LB.

Second team all-region:

Pine View – Dominique Mckenzie WR, Filipo Tavita DL, Alec johnson DL, Rick Muae DL, Marley Nau OL and Peter Falaniko OL.

Dixie – Keilen Washington DB, Guy Ludlow OL, Honor Alo DL, Treycee Simmons WR and Alexander Maycock LB.

Desert Hills – Peyton Williams OL, Damen Brunson DT, Kire Goulding WR and Braxton Turnbow S.

Snow Canyon – Bretton Stone RB, Jayden McKee LB and Isaac Lees OL/DL.

Cedar – Zach Maggio DB, Trey Payne TE/DE and Kian Tullis OL.

Hurricane – Ian Lambert and Conner Nielson.

Crimson Cliffs – Matt Nisson LB and Harold Hansen LB/RB.

Canyon View – Ethan Rigtrup OL and Kyson Parker OL.

Honorable Mention all-region:

Dixie – Baylor Lee OL, Christopher Schultz WR, Dawson Shepard OL and Truemann Alo LB.

Desert Hills – Chance Richins C, Caleb Rogers WR, Awsten Turnbow LB/S, Scott Stokes LB and Luke Watson LB/S.

Cedar – Josh Meisner DB, Kolby White WR/DB, Jack Cook WR, Ben Ellis RB, Payton Murray LB/OL, Charlie Cook DB, Seth Brinkerhoff LB and Sivai Dotson DE/TE.

Crimson Cliffs – Ammon Smith WR, Briggs Roberts DL, Creed Leonard LB/RB, Tyler Whittaker OL, Fasitootai Salanoa-Sagapolu DL, Chase Hansen QB and Gunner Orr WR.

Hurricane – Brock Starley, Ray Cordova. Eli Peart, Clayton Warr and Ben Van Buren.

Snow Canyon – Austin Anderson DB/WR, Hayden Frei OL/DL, Wesley Tauanuu LB/DE, Jaden Erickson Center, Landon Frei QB and Kyler Stuart WR.

Canyon View – Moises Serna DL, Cole Lake LB, Kody Callison WR, Hayden Springer LB and Joe Pulica OL.

Pine View – Corben Gifford LB, Antonio Ceballos OL, Dylan Becker LB, A’tonio Taimi DL, Brennen Costa DL, Chris Caver DB and TJ Francis DB.

