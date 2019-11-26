Start a new tradition: Celebrate Thanksgiving at Ruby’s Inn, spend the holidays at Bryce Canyon National Park

Bryce Canyon covered in snow, Bryce Canyon, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Ruby’s Inn/Bryce Canyon Country Tourism Office, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY — An iconic destination in Southern Utah’s red rock country is inviting families to make new traditions this Thanksgiving.

“Ruby’s Inn, outside the gates of Bryce Canyon National Park, is the destination for a cozy, fun-filled, family holiday this Thanksgiving,” a press release states. “With low rates and no crowds, Ruby’s Inn promises the best that the holidays have to offer, along with hiking, biking, horseback riding, and more in the scenic Utah deserts, all topped off with a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner at the Cowboy Buffet and Steak Room.”

Family owned and operated for over a century, Ruby’s Inn says it helps guests create new memories and traditions by offering an amazing Thanksgiving dinner prepared at the Cowboy Buffet and Steak Room.

“Sometimes the holidays can be full of stress, but that’s not how we think they should be,” Ruby’s Inn General Manager Lance Syrett said. “We want to host a Thanksgiving where people can actually rest and relax and be together. At Ruby’s Inn, guests can spend their time making memories instead of dinner.”

Guests can enjoy a home-cooked meal without the hassle of preparing it or cleaning up after, leaving more time to enjoy each other’s company and explore the beautiful Southern Utah landscape around them.

Ruby’s Thanksgiving Day feast includes the buffet as well as menu items for those who prefer a good ribeye steak to turkey. Naturally, Ruby’s wants everyone to leave room for dessert too, offering an assortment of homemade pies.

After dinner, guests can hit the trails instead of getting hustled and bustled at the Black Friday sales. With miles of pristine trails and one of the country’s most iconic national parks nearby, guests can spend their Thanksgiving vacation in nature.

Known for its unique rock formations, Bryce Canyon is open year-round, allowing for access during Thanksgiving. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the landscape through activities like hiking, biking, horseback riding and more.

Ruby’s traditional Thanksgiving Buffet will be held Thursday starting at 11 a.m., where families can enjoy turkey, stuffing and all the fixings at the Cowboy Buffet and Steak Room.

To learn more about accommodations at Ruby’s Inn, see its website.

