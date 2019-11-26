2 injured after driver collides with 5 cars in Costco parking lot

ST. GEORGE — Two people were injured and six cars were damaged after a driver lost control of her car in the Costco parking lot.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News an elderly woman driving a silver Chevrolet Impala pulled into the Costco parking lot before turning into one of the parking lanes to find a spot.

After completing the turn, the woman swiped two cars — a gold Toyota Prius and black Ford Flex — before striking two shoppers who were loading groceries into their white Dodge truck. The force of the collision caused a chain reaction from the Dodge to a black Honda Odyssey and then a blue Toyota Highlander parked beside it.

Atkin said the shoppers hit by the vehicle couldn’t get out of the way in time.

“I don’t know how you avoid it,” she said. “There is no way they could have anticipated that this would happen.”

One of the shoppers that was struck was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and the other was transported to the hospital by family. The elderly woman was loaded into a Gold Cross ambulance on scene and medically assessed while she waited to be picked up.

Witnesses on scene said the woman was traveling at a high rate of speed as she collided with each of the cars. Atkin added that drivers in general need to slow down in parking lots and check behind them before backing out of a parking space.

At this time, she said, officers are unsure if there will be citations issued as law enforcement does not usually issue a citation on private property, such as the Costco parking lot.

