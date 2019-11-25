Dixie State women’s soccer upsets No. 1 seed, advances on to Sweet 16

DSU women's soccer team earns at-large bid to NCAA DII national tournament, St. George, Utah, Date and time not specified | Photo courtesy Dixie State Athletics, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After the Trailblazers were selected for an at-large bid into the Division II national tournament, only their second time playing in the national tournament, they went on to beat the No. 4 seeded Texas Women’s university in the first round and then upset No.1 University of Colorado Colorado Springs in the second round.

In their game against Texas Women’s University, the two teams finished regulation tied 2-2. That tie continued on through two overtime periods, which sent the game to penalty kicks. Dixie State had just lost in the first round of the RMAC tournament on penalty kicks, but that changed against Texas Women’s.

Kamie Hunter converted on the game-winning penalty kick, and Dixie State advanced on to the second round where they played against No. 1 UCCS. UCCS also hosted the tournament, so this was a home game for them.

UCCS came into the game suffering only one loss on the season, which came in the RMAC tournament championship game. The two teams met during the regular season, and UCCS came out with the win over the Trailblazers in Colorado Springs.

Dixie State scored first after Whitley Johns found the back of the net on a pass from Jill Bennett in the 21st minute. UCCS responded quickly, scoring during the 29th minute to tie the game at 1-1.

The Trailblazers broke that tie in the 59th minute on a shot from Jaci Cook-Dandos. DSU took the lead, 2-1. UCCS would have a number of opportunities to tie the game, but they were not able to do so and DSU came away with the upset victory. They handed UCCS only their second loss of the season and knocked them out of the national tournament.

With the win, Dixie State advances on to the third round and the “Sweet 16.” They will play No. 2 Dallas Baptist on December 5 for a spot in the Division II national tournament quarterfinals. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT and will be played in Bellingham, Washington.

The fourth round will be played in Bellingham as well, but the Division II college cup will be played in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.