Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

New construction going in at the Sienna Hills development in Washington City, Utah, Oct. 21, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24.

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George in conjunction with Washington County officials, other public and private stakeholders are exploring ways to bring attainable housing to the area. Along with the recent update to St. George’s Moderate-Income Housing Plan, the Housing Action Coalition is trying to find options to bring down the high cost of housing throughout the area as a new local initiative.

FILLMORE — Two women and a teenage girl were killed Saturday morning when the pickup truck they were riding in was involved in a rollover crash south of Fillmore.

ST. GEORGE — The owner of a former Santa Clara child care facility and a Montessori school pleaded no contest to child abuse Nov. 8.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office charged 44-year-old Analee Nellie Talbot, owner of the two companies, in May with a Class A misdemeanor count of child abuse.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah elementary school teacher charged with felony kidnapping after leaving school property with a 6-year-old student said she was trying to help the upset girl get home.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature’s latest version of a major tax reform bill has been made public.

On Friday night, the draft bill was released ahead of a public hearing on Monday. Republican leaders on Utah’s Capitol Hill have been pushing for a special session to pass the bill next month.

