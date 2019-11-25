Something for everyone at free community Thanksgiving meal celebrations

Photo by Milenko Bokan/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, volunteers are preparing to host a number of free meals throughout the area, including holiday feasts in St. George, Cedar City and Mesquite, Nevada.

While America’s first Thanksgiving was celebrated after the pilgrims’ first harvest in the New World nearly 400 years ago, the tradition of setting aside time to give thanks and prepare a feast to celebrate the harvest still continues to this day.

St. George

In St. George, a free community Thanksgiving dinner will take place at the former Red Rock Canyon School located at 747 E. St. George Blvd. on Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The dinner is open to everyone in the community – from those who are down on their luck to college students who may not have a place to go on the holiday.

Event details

What: Former Red Rock Canyon School annual Thanksgiving feast.

When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 747 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Admission: Free.

Cedar City

A Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at North Cedar Elementary School, located at 550 W. 200 North in Cedar City from noon to 4 p.m. near the east parking lot entrance. The event provides a great opportunity for residents and friends to gather in celebration. The meal is free and open to the public.

Event details

What: Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: North Cedar Elementary School, 550 W. 200 North, Cedar City.

Admission: Free.

Mesquite

The city of Mesquite is inviting the public to come to the Mesquite Senior Center at 102 W. Old Mill Road for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner that will be held the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27 from noon to 6 p.m.

All residents of Mesquite, Bunkerville and the surrounding areas are invited to the free dinner, at which both residents and guests can enjoy a holiday feast.

The meal is an opportunity to not only enjoy turkey, mashed potatoes and all of the trimmings but also to enjoy friends, neighbors, family and others in the community.

Event details

What: Community Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by the Mesquite Senior Center.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 W. Old Mill Road, Mesquite, Nevada.

Admission: Free.

