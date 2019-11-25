Chinese government thanks Utah agencies, volunteers for response to Bryce Canyon tour bus crash

This September 2019 file photo released by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office shows a tour bus that was carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah, killing at least four people and critically injuring up to 15 others, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. | Photo by Sheriff Danny Perkins/Garfield County Sheriff's Office via The Associated Press, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Chinese government officials have thanked the Utah state, county and local government agencies and volunteers that responded to a bus crash that killed four and injured 27 Chinese tourists.

Dozens of people in Utah came to the aid of the injured tourists after the bus crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park Sept. 20.

Chinese embassy official Minister Xu Xueyuan and government officials held a reception in Salt Lake City on Nov. 22 to thank everyone who responded to the crash.

Authorities say Utah Highway Patrol officers, health professionals and teachers fluent in Chinese helped in the aftermath.

Xu says everyone involved had the “highest respect and most sincere appreciation” of the Chinese government.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. However, on Nov. 7 an preliminary report from investigators stated that they haven’t uncovered any mechanical problems with the bus that could explain why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.