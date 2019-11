Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A large rockslide Sunday night was blocking traffic on State Route 14 between Cedar City and Deer Creek Village, according to the Visit Deer Creek Facebook page.

A picture on the page showed both lanes of traffic covered by boulders.

Travelers are advised to find alternate routes.

