I-15 rollover in Millard County kills 3

Wreckage of a pickup truck involved in a fatal rollover accident near Fillmore, Utah, Nov. 23, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety, St. George News

FILLMORE — Two women and a teenage girl were killed Saturday morning when the pickup truck they were riding in was involved in a rollover crash south of Fillmore.

According to a news release issued Saturday by the Utah Highway Patrol, a tan Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 143, between Meadow and Fillmore, when the incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m.

“The road curves gradually to the right,” the news release stated. “However, the driver continued in a straight line off the left side of the road. The driver oversteered back to the right, crossing all travel lanes. Just prior to leaving the road to the right, the driver steered sharply back to the left and the vehicle began to roll.”

A 13-year-old passenger, identified as Angelina Smith of Las Vegas, was reportedly ejected out the rear window of the vehicle.

Authorities identified Smith’s mother, Candice Marie Young, 48, of Las Vegas, as the driver of the vehicle.

“The driver was partially ejected through the frame of the door as it bent away from the body of the truck,” the UHP statement said, noting that Young and another female passenger, identified at Celeste Drennan 46, of Bountiful, were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

All three occupants of the vehicle died at the scene, UHP said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.