Cedar City’s 2nd annual Holiday Tree Jubilee to benefit local children

Three of the festively decorated trees at last year's inaugural Holiday Tree Jubilee, Cedar City, Utah, November 2018 | Photos courtesy of Kristi Lyn Photography, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — After a successful inaugural event last year, organizers hope the second annual Holiday Tree Jubilee fundraiser will brighten up the holiday season for even more local children starting this Saturday.

“Last year, we had close to 1,500 community members attend and we raised $9,000 to help children in our area to have a great Christmas,” said Laura Albrecht, who helped organize the event.

This year’s jubilee, which will feature dozens of elaborately decorated Christmas trees and various festive activities, is scheduled to run for three days, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 and 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening.

“We have 36 trees this year, all decorated and donated by local businesses, many who are back after last year’s successful event,” Albrecht said.

The event will take place at The Barn at Cedar Meadows venue, 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City.

Admission is a $20 suggested donation per family.

Scheduled activities include prize drawings for trees, hot chocolate, a coloring contest and a visit from Santa Claus. Local photographer Anna DeMille will be taking free family photos.

Proceeds will go to Shop with a Cop and Iron County homeless teens to help local kids have a more enjoyable Christmas, Albrecht said.

Event details

What: Second annual Holiday Tree Jubilee.

When: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2, from 5-8 p.m. each evening.

Where: The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City.

Admission: $20 per family suggested donation.

Additional details: call 435-531-8319 or visit the event’s Facebook page .

