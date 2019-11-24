‘It’s a fluke thing’; Fire crews respond to motorhome fire in Kanab

KANAB — Fire crews responded to a fire that engulfed two motorhomes and threatened a home in Kanab early Saturday afternoon.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Alan Alldredge told St. George News that a family had parked a motorhome and travel trailer close to each other and decided to start the motorhome while they were clearing space for family to stay for the holidays.

As the two started the motorhome, a fire ignited in the motor and quickly spread throughout the motorhome before jumping to the travel trailer just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Both recreational vehicles were parked close to the home, Alldredge said, and the fire threatened the structure.

“Luckily, they didn’t lose the house as well,” he said. “They had quite a few personal belongings and stuff stored in the two units.”

The Kanab City Fire Department, the Fredonia Fire Department and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire and were able to subdue the flames before they reached the house.

Residents also helped crews locate a fire hydrant and pull several hundred feet of supply hose from the engine to the hydrant, according to a statement by the Kanab City Fire Department.

“It’s a fluke thing,” Alldredge said. “I don’t know what you would really take away from it because it’s just not something you would expect, for your motor to start on fire.”

