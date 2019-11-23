Cedar Breaks scenic road closes for Winter

Overlook of Cedar Breaks National Monument, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Nancy Julian, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The build-up of snow from the recent storms has put a chill on those wanting to get a good view of the Cedar Breaks National Monument. State Route 148 connecting Utah Highways 14 and 143, has closed for the winter season.

Snow drifts and ice have accumulated on the road to the point where it has become unsafe to allow vehicle traffic, according to a release from the National Park Service.

Although the scenic road through the park is now closed, vehicles can still access the northern side of the park via Highway 143 and the town of Brian Head.

State Route 143 (connecting Parowan to Panguitch) will remain open throughout the winter but the public should be aware this route temporarily closes during and immediately after heavy snowstorms and periods of blowing snow.

For up-to-date road conditions, visit the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) webpage or get 24-hour automated information by dialing 511 within the state,or by dialing toll-free 866-511-UTAH (8824) out of state.

As the snow continues to build, Cedar Breaks Scenic Drive will be transformed into a marked and groomed snowmobile route and the rest of the park will become a winter playground for those on snowshoes and skis.

Snowmobilers should be aware that while within park boundaries, snowmobiles are only permitted on the marked, groomed path through the park. Staying on the marked path protects park resources such as plants and wildlife, and ensures a safe recreational experience for all visitors.

