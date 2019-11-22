Sept. 6, 1939 – Nov. 21, 2019

Sherry Ann Price Christensen of Washington City, Utah, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born Sept. 6, 1939, in Englewood, California, to Howard and Lois Price. She was married for time and eternity to Duane “Chris” Christensen Aug. 24, 1956, in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sherry was raised in Southern California, where she and Chris raised their two sons, Steve and Scott. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a beloved Grandma. She loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, and cooking. Her grandkids fondly remember her always having wonderful meals ready when they would come to visit, even late at night. As a member of her Church, she loved teaching and leading the children and youth as she served for years in different responsibilities. Sherry and Chris served the Lord as full-time missionaries for the Church in the Johannesburg, South Africa mission. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Chris, son Scott (Cindy) Christensen, grandchildren, Ryan (Jenny) Christensen, Megan (Cory) Daley, Tyler Christensen, Amber (Jesse) Ballard, Jared Christensen, Jake Christensen, Travis Christensen, Brad (Judith) Christensen, and Craig Christensen, great grandchildren Caden, Colby, Curtis, Chad, Bryndis, Luke, Ginger, Reagan, Grant, Benjamin, Christian, Alice, and Seth, sisters Mary Jo (Phil) Hall and Colleen Root, and brothers David Price and Terry (Carol) Price.

She is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Lois Price, son Stephen Christensen, sisters Suzanne Minor and Lynn Henry, and brothers Stephen Price, Daniel Price, Charles Price, and Howard Veazy.

Funeral services will be Nov. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Coral Canyon 2nd Ward Building, located at 1950 N. Coral Canyon Blvd, Washington, Utah. A viewing will be held the same day between 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery, St George, Utah.

A special thanks to all of those who have cared for Sherry and been involved in uplifting, loving and encouraging her these last few years of her life.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Sherry’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.