Southern Utah volleyball clinches spot in Big Sky tournament for first time since 2015

ST. GEORGE — On Thursday night, the Thunderbirds swept the University of Idaho, winning 28-26, 25-16 and 25-14. Not only did SUU earn a spot in the Big Sky conference championship tournament, but a school record was also broken.

Senior outside hitter Shannon Webb broke the school record for the most kills in a three-set game with 25. She also added 16 digs in the winning effort for the Thunderbirds.

SUU is currently seventh in the Big Sky standings, and with the win, they officially clinched a spot in the Big Sky volleyball tournament. The last time the Thunderbirds made the Big Sky tournament was in 2015, where they lost in the first round to the tournament host and regular season champion Northern Arizona.

“Clinching a spot in the Big Sky Tournament has been a goal of ours all season. To punch this ticket tonight is extremely exciting for our program,” head coach Pete Hoyer said in a press release. “Having our libero back made a world of difference and the whole team’s confidence rose. It also helped that Corrin Peterson played, in my opinion, her best game of the season. Shannon breaking the single-game kill record was the perfect cherry on top.”

The Thunderbirds finish their season on Saturday, when they will celebrate their senior night against Eastern Washington University. SUU played Eastern Washington on Oct. 17 and lost on the road. The Eagles are currently in last place in the Big Sky. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in the America First Event Center.

The Big Sky tournament will be held in Sacramento, California, from Nov. 28-30.

