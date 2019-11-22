Mesquite Police arrest St. George man on suspicion of trafficking ‘dangerous drugs,’ gun charges

Mesquite Police Department vehicle, Mesquite, Nev., Aug. 9, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — A St. George man was arrested in Mesquite, Nevada, last week on drug and gun charges.

On Nov. 15 at approximately 4:40 a.m., Mesquite Police officers were dispatched to a casino for a requested welfare check on 26-year-old Jacob Hancock, who was sleeping in the front seat of a vehicle.

“The officers observed the male sitting in the driver’s seat was slumped over the center console onto the passenger seat,” the Mesquite Police Department said in a press release. “The officers also observed evidence of illegal and dangerous drug usage inside the vehicle.”

After waking Hancock and ensuring he was safe and not in need of medical attention, officers allegedly found him to be in possession of a handgun concealed on his person. Police said he was also found to be in possession of approximately 15 grams of heroin.

Hancock was arrested and charged with felony charges of trafficking heroin, prohibited person in possession of firearm, carrying concealed weapon without permit and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hancock was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada.

