Ruth Hicks

August 26, 1925 — November 17, 2019

Ruth Christina Brewerton Hicks, 94, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. She was born on Aug. 26, 1925, in Payson, Utah to Mary Olsen Brewerton and David Lant Brewerton. She married Harold Nolan Hicks on September 15, 1946, in Payson, Utah.

Ruth grew up in Payson, Utah with her sister, Helen. She graduated from Payson High School. When Ruth and Harold married, her life as a military spouse began. During those years, she lived in many places including Panama, Germany, New Mexico and Texas. She had three children — Dennis Harold, Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth), and Linda Ruth.

After Harold’s military retirement, they settled in Bountiful, Utah with their three children. She lived in Bountiful until 1985 when she and Harold relocated to St. George, Utah. She enjoyed oil painting and created some beautiful pieces that she has shared with her family. For many years she was a dedicated volunteer for Dixie Regional Medical Center. Her favorite pastime was watching the Utah Jazz! She was probably one of the team’s greatest fans. Even before their games were regularly broadcast on TV, she could be found listening to the games on a radio. She loved her Jazz!

Ruth is survived by two of her children; Mary Beth Hicks, Ogden, Utah, and Linda (Glenn) Thomas, Santa Clara, Utah. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Belen (Jeramie) Pulsipher, Dennis (Crystal) Bojorquez, Amanda Bojorquez, David (Megan) Hicks, Kristen (James) Certonio, and Charlie Thomas, as well as five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister, Helen, her husband and soul mate, Harold, and her beloved son, Dennis.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Sterling Court Assisted Living where Ruth had been living for over four years. They were compassionate, loving, and really looked out for her. They appreciated her humor and she loved each and every one of them.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. Visitation is prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place in the St. George Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign Ruth’s online guest book at spilsburymortuary.com.