Enterprise transfer Allie Laub hopes to help Crimson Cliffs softball reach ‘the top of the region’

ST. GEORGE — Allie Laub just finished up the volleyball season for Crimson Cliffs. The Mustangs made it to the state tournament and finished fourth in a very competitive Region 9. Now the high school senior, who just signed her letter of intent for college, is preparing for her first softball season with the Mustangs.

Laub transferred to Crimson Cliffs after winning the Class 2A championship and Class 2A MVP with Enterprise softball last season. She has a history of success, and she’s looking to continue that at Region 9’s newest school.

Being a two-sport athlete can be hard, but Laub was quick to point out how competitive Region 9 was for volleyball. Crimson Cliffs was in a tight race with Cedar, Desert Hills and Snow Canyon for the top four spots in the region.

“It was really fun and very competitive,” Laub said. “The region was really tough, so every game was a competition. It was really exciting to make it to state as a first-year school team.”

That competition continues into softball. Cedar finished undefeated last season, but three teams finished tied for second place behind the Reds. This competition will be a bit different from Class 2A and Enterprise, but Laub played Region 9 softball teams frequently at Enterprise.

In fact, in her freshman year with Enterprise, they beat all of the Region 9 teams. Canyon View was not in the region yet, and they were in Class 3A, so Laub has been competing at a high level against Region 9 teams.

“It was definitely a new experience for me, but it was really eye-opening,” Laub said of the move to Crimson Cliffs. “I was happy to meet new girls and play at their competitive level down here.”

Laub will pitch and play third base for the Mustangs this season. She’s looking forward to the softball season, and although she enjoys volleyball, she said softball is her favorite.

The senior hit a major accomplishment before the softball season has even begun. Laub signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Salt Lake Community College. She was recruited to play third base and middle infield and said it was definitely a relief to sign as early as she did.

“It was my first visit I went on about a year and a half ago,” Laub said of SLCC. “I really enjoyed the atmosphere. I’ve played on that field a little bit, and I’ve been around the area in Salt Lake. I met the coaches and they’re motivators, they really make you work hard.”

SLCC is a two-year college, but another thing that drew Laub to play there is their output of players to four-year schools. The Bruins send a large portion of their team off to four-year universities every year. In 2018, they sent nine of their 19 players to four-year schools.

Laub also boasts a 4.0 GPA, with some college credits being taken under concurrent enrollment. School is a priority for her, and she hopes to study exercise science and kinesiology in college.

While the early signing with SLCC took off some pressure, Laub is not taking any days off; she’s even more motivated now. She said her goal for the Crimson Cliffs softball team is pretty simple.

“To really come together as a team and play well,” Laub said. “We want to be at the top of the region. We have a lot of work to do.”

Laub played with some of the girls on the team through travel ball, but with her experience as the Class 2A MVP last season and her history of success against Region 9 teams, she will definitely be a player to watch out for this upcoming softball season.

