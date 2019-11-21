Body of missing hiker found below Angels Landing

This 2015 file photo shows the last leg to the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah, March 11, 2015 | Photo by Don Gilman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following notification on Wednesday of both a missing hiker in Zion National Park and a reported fall from the Angels Landing trail, park officials have announced the body of the missing hiker has been found.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Zion National Park was notified of the missing hiker in the Angels Landing area. Park officials contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office around 7:40 p.m. seeking aid after a report of someone falling from the Angels Landing Trail, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office. However, at the time of the report, park officials could not confirm if the two incidents were related.

According a press release from Zion officials, search and rescue teams started the search for the missing hiker Thursday morning, finding a body that matched the gender and age of the missing hiker.

A joint investigation with Zion and the Washington County Sheriffs department is underway, the press release stated, adding that more information would be made available when there is a positive identification and the family is notified.

