Body of missing hiker found below Angels Landing

Written by Ryne Williams
November 21, 2019
This 2015 file photo shows the last leg to the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah, March 11, 2015 | Photo by Don Gilman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following notification on Wednesday of both a missing hiker in Zion National Park and a reported fall from the Angels Landing trail, park officials have announced the body of the missing hiker has been found.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Zion National Park was notified of the missing hiker in the Angels Landing area. Park officials contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office around 7:40 p.m. seeking aid after a report of someone falling from the Angels Landing Trail, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office. However, at the time of the report, park officials could not confirm if the two incidents were related.

According a press release from Zion officials, search and rescue teams started the search for the missing hiker Thursday morning, finding a body that matched the gender and age of the missing hiker.

A joint investigation with Zion and the Washington County Sheriffs department is underway, the press release stated, adding that more information would be made available when there is a positive identification and the family is notified.

