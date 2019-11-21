March 22, 1931 — November 20, 2019

Mildred “Mikki” Huston Mecham, 88, passed away peacefully at her home Nov. 20, 2019. She was born March 22, 1931, in Brigham Canyon, Utah to Irel M. Westover and Vera Lucille Knight. She grew up in Riverton, Utah and moved to Montello, Nevada in 1947.

Mikki married Donald L. Huston on May 12, 1949, after graduating from high school. She and her husband moved to central Illinois where they resided for 35 years. She was a partner to her husband, Don in his many business ventures and was credited by him for much of their success.

Mikki was a dedicated homemaker and mother to their two children and a gracious hostess to many family and friends over the years. She loved to entertain and her home was available to family for housing and support during her lifetime. She loved to travel and was able to co-pilot and navigate when the couple took trips by car or the small plane they owned. Her favorite places were natural environments like deserts or mountains. She was an avid hiker and rock collector. She shared her love of the outdoors with her children and grandchildren and encouraged respect and enjoyment of nature. She taught all her children to play cards and loved cribbage!

Fortunately for her family, she was a fantastic cook and spent great care providing for her family, always thinking of their needs before her own. Indeed, her life’s ambition could be summed up by the adage, “Work is love made visible”.

After some time living in Florida, Mikki and Don retired in 1983 to St. George, Utah. She loved the warm weather and beauty found there.

Mikki was widowed in 2000 and married Earl L. Mecham in 2006. She remarked many times how fortunate she was to find love a second time in her life. She remained fond of traveling and working together with Earl, who provided constant loving care during her illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Renee White and Jodie Gariano; and one brother, Ronald Westover.

She leaves a legacy of love and caring with a son, Michael (Julie) Huston of St. George, Utah; and a daughter, Shelly Huston of Henderson, Nevada. She is also survived by step-children: Lonnie Mecham of Blackfoot, Idaho, Shelbe Mecham of Blackfoot, Idaho and Monty (Holly) Mecham, of Pocatello, Idaho. She leaves an indelible imprint on her five grandchildren: Jordan (Caroline) Nay of Las Vegas, Nevada, Colleen (Brent) Hardy of LaVerkin, Utah, Cassie Nay, Mikayla Huston Mecham (Justin) of Westhaven, Utah and Jake (Shelby) Huston of Midvale, Utah; along with five great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren, whom she adored and shared happy moments with until the end of her life.

She was a remarkable daughter, wife and mother and will be greatly missed. The family prays for a peaceful happy reunion for her with her departed loved ones and holds the hope of a joyful resurrection. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

The family would like to thank her caregivers and Zion’s Way Hospice – especially her nurse, Deb, and CNA Journey.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings, please visit our website at metcalfmortuary.com .