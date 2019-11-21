T-bone collision at Bluff Street intersection hampers traffic

Written by Mori Kessler
November 21, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A collision at one of St. George’s busier intersections temporarily hampered traffic Thursday afternoon.

Aftermath of a collision at the intersection of Bluff and Main Street caused by a driver running a red light, St. George, Utah, Nov. 21, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

St. George Police and other responders were alerted to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bluff Street and Main Street around 3:10 p.m.

When responders arrived, they found a blue Subaru that had been T-boned by a white pickup truck. The white truck was able to pull over to the side of the road while the Subaru remained in the middle of the intersection.

After getting statements from those involved, investigators learned the Subaru was southbound on Bluff Street and approaching the intersection when the driver checked his GPS and failed to notice he was coming up on a red light, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said.

At the same time, a white pickup truck was passing through the intersection on a green light. It collided with the driver’s side of the Subaru when it entered the intersection.

The collision temporary blocked east and westbound traffic through the intersection until the scene was cleared around 3:50 p.m.

The occupants of the truck, three juveniles, were unharmed in the collision. The adult male driver of the Subaru and an adult female passenger were also uninjured, Atkin said.

The Subaru was towed from the scene and its driver was cited for failing to obey a traffic signal.

