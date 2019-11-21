August 4, 1956 — November 8, 2019

Gerald W. Hafen, Jr., 63, was called home Nov. 8, 2019. He was born Aug. 4, 1956, in St. George, Utah to Gerald W. Hafen and Bettie Spencer. He married Coleen Kay Young.

Gerald served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Gerald grew up and lived all over. He liked to travel. He also enjoyed working on cars, fishing, spending time with his grandkids, watching movies, cruising, taking care of his cars and being with friends and family.

Gerald was a role model to a lot of his younger family members. He was very giving and would help anyone he could in any way possible. He opened his home and his heart more times than can be counted. He is gone but will never be forgotten. He fought cancer for a couple of years.

He is survived by his children, Heather Dell (Randy), Gerald Hafen, Candy Waite (Travis), Josh Hafen (Jessica), Jeremy Hafen (Angelica), Angel Evans (Brendan); 31 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Tressa Snyder and Jahnna Snyder (Troy Williams). He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Bettie Hafen; wife, Colleen Hafen, who he loved with all his heart; his brother, Dale Snyder; and sister, Vikie Kelly.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. There will be a viewing Saturday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to services at the Mortuary.

“I am following the path God laid for me, life up your heart and share with me, God wanted me now, he set me free.”