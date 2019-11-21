Bruce Savage

December 2, 1948 — November 18, 2019

Bruce (Doc) Miles Savage, 70, passed away on Nov. 18, 2019. He was born on Dec. 2, 1948, in Tackiowa, Japan to Aggie Vaughn and Spencer Savage. He married Roma Jean Graff on Aug. 21, 1980, in the St. George LDS Temple, St. George, Utah.

Bruce spent most of his childhood living in many different parts of the world including Japan, Guam, Germany and many more while his father served in the U.S. Air Force. After his father retired from the Air Force, the family settled down in Hurricane, Utah. Bruce graduated from Hurricane High School in 1968. He was a true “Tiger” and enjoyed playing on the football team. A week following graduation Bruce joined the U.S. Army and served for 17 years. He served two tours in the Vietnam War. Following the war, he went to Military Police School and served as Staff Sergeant. He helped to shape many young soldiers. He had the honor to “stand post” at the Berlin Wall.

Bruce loved to travel and was very knowledgeable about people and life. He was an avid reader and loved collecting books, hats, T-shirts and Hawaiian shirts. He loved daily trips to the local Chevron gas station to get diet Coke and visit with everyone he saw.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to talk about his relatives and Church history.

He is survived by his wife, Roma Graff Savage of Santa Clara, Utah; his daughters, Jamie (Bryce) Wixom of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jodie (Jason) Miles of Logan, Utah, and Jennie Savage of Santa Clara, Utah; and his grandchildren, Harvest, Jackson, Austin, Camden, Boston and Samantha.

He is also survived by his brother, Karl Savage of Avondale, Arizona; his sisters, Joan Hawkins of St. George, Utah, Elizabeth Fischer of Blaine, Washington, and Tracy Nelson of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Santa Clara LDS Stake Center, 3040 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah. A viewing will be held that morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will take place at the Santa Clara City Cemetery, Santa Clara, Utah.

Bruce will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters and grandchildren.

