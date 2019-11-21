Amber Alert issued for missing 3-week-old girl with 25-year-old mother

Photo of Taylor Cheylene Webb from Clinton Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Amber Alert was activated Wednesday night for a missing baby girl out of Clinton, Utah.

The alert was sent out at 10:41 p.m. and stated that the victim is 3-week-old Audrey Westfall. She has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs approximately 10 pounds. She may be traveling in a black or gray baby carrier with a green and pink quilted blanket.

The suspect is 25-year-old Taylor Cheylene Webb. She is Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes and weighing 130 pounds. She also has tattoos on her collarbone area, with the words “Inhale the Positive” on the right collarbone and “Exhale the Negative” on the left. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a gray zip-up jacket and black and white Aviva shoes. She may also possibly be wearing glasses.

The alert stated that Webb may be heading to Modesto, California, or to Nevada or another place in Utah. Their means of transportation is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton police at 801-451-4150.

