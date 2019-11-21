‘The Gobbler’ set for 7th Thanksgiving Day race for family fun and helping others; registration open

Thanksgiving Day fun run "The Gobbler," at Crosby Family Confluence Park, St. George, Utah, Nov. 23, 2017 | Photo courtesy of St. George Gobbler, St. George News.

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — In 2013, when Collins Stuart and his brother first laced up their running shoes with family and friends for a Thanksgiving Day race together in St. George, they had no idea it would become one of the area’s favorite events of the holiday season.

“This is our seventh year. This has become a tradition,” race organizer Collins Stuart told St. George News.

Registration has begun for “The Gobbler,” 10k, 5k and 1k races, and Stuart suggests that before sitting down to eat smoked turkey and fresh apple pie for Thanksgiving this year, why not “hobble now, gobble later,” and lace up your running shoes with the family to work up an appetite first.

“We do registrations right up until the gun goes off,” he said.

Stuart always looks forward to seeing the same smiling faces return year after year.

Thanksgiving is typically the busiest day across the country for runners, but he said this race is unique because everyone in the family can come out to have some fun together before the feasting begins.

“We have such a family-oriented community. It’s a different environment than any other race because it involves more of the family. There are so many kids there and they’re so excited.”

There will be prizes, holiday activities, a bounce house for the kids, and with three levels of races, the event is designed for everyone, from hard-core athletes to people beginners.

Stuart said his favorite part last year was the “I Am Grateful For” display where everyone could write down one reason why they are thankful on a large white backdrop. As a bonus, the event offers everyone another reason to be thankful this year, with all proceeds benefiting a local cause.

Once again, The Gobbler is raising funds for the Dove Center, an organization whose mission is to empower survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault through education and resources. Organizers will match dollar for dollar every donation made by runners.

Crowds begin assembling at the Confluence Trailhead south of the Dixie Convention Center at 7 a.m. on race day. St. George Mayor Jon Pike will be among the 5k runners, Stuart said. The 1k will start first at 8 a.m. so parents have a chance to watch the little ones compete before the real calorie-burning racing begins.

All participants will receive a swag bag full of Black Friday deals from local retailers, a race day T-shirt and a Gobbler headband that runners look forward to collecting every year.

Packet pickup this year will be at Lin’s Grocery Store at 2928 E. Mall Drive, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, before the race. For those unable to make it, arrangements can be made by email at info@stgoergegobbler.com for collection on race morning.

“I absolutely love race day,” Stuart said.

For more information or to register, visit The Gobbler website.

Event details

What: The Gobbler 10K, 5K and 1K.

When: Thursday, Nov. 28, 7 a.m.

Where: Confluence Trailhead, 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George (south of the Dixie Center St. George).

Cost: 10K: $34; 5K: $31; 1K: $15.

Details: Online registration ends Wednesday, Nov. 27. Late registration will be accepted during packet pickup at Lin’s Marketplace at 2928 E. Mall Drive in St. George from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Late registration payments by check or cash only. If you need to arrange a day for packet pickup, please email your request.

