Traffic advisory: Travel delays on I-15 due to multiple crashes, dangerous weather conditions

ST. GEORGE — Traffic is delayed on Interstate 15 Wednesday evening due to multiple crashes and rainy conditions.

A crash on northbound I-15 near mile marker 35 is causing traffic delays of about five minutes, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 5:15 p.m.

Another crash on southbound I-15 near mile marker 29, just six miles north of Leeds, is blocking the left lane and causing significant traffic delays of about 15 minutes.

The clearance time for the southbound crash is estimated to be around 6 p.m.

Dangerous weather conditions have also been reported on I-15. A St. George News reporter traveling through the area reported heavy rains and standing water all the way from St. George to Cedar City.

For current traffic and weather conditions, visit the UDOT website.

