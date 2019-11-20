TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

November 20, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | November 22 – November 24

Art                                 

Education/enlightenment     

Entertainment           

  • Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Dance Concert | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Friday, 5-9 p.m. | TEDxSUU | Admission: $10, $8 students | Location: Sterling Church Auditorium, SUU, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Elevate: Aerial Silk Performance | Admission: Various | Location: Origins Family Fitness.
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | This is Tom Jones the Tribute | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 2 p.m. | A Chorus Line | Admission:  Various | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Travis Cloer | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. PST | DJ Vantage: ROCK NIGHT at ENVY Nightclub | Admission: Various | Location: Envy Nightclub & Lounge, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Sunday, 6 p.m. | Savior of the World: His Birth – Cedar City LDSSA | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Family      

  • Thursday, 10 a.m. | Jubilee of Trees | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Story time | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library Washington County System, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
  • Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Centennial Anniversary Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library- Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Baby & Kids Christmas Show | Admission: $5 | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St, St. George.
  • Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Disney Frozen 2: Join the Journey | Admission: Free | Location:  Walmart Supercenter, 625 W. Telegraph St., St. George.

Foods/vendors/crafts   

  • Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Thanksgiving Dinner | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Active Life Center, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Share Family Soup Night | Admission: Free | Location: 1145 S. Bentley Blvd., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
  • Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Pie Class | Admission: $50  | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Music           

Nightlife/social    

Outdoor/active/sporting    

  • Friday, 10 a.m. | Guided Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Saturday Grocery Ride Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
  • Saturday, 12:30 p.m. | Girls on the Run 5K Celebration Fall 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Park, Washington.
  • Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | SUU vs Eastern Washington | Admission: Various | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. | Bhangra dance | Admission: $12 | Location: 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Sunday, 7 p.m. | New Moon Meditation SoundBath | Admission: $20 | Location: 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

