TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video top of this listing.
Weekend events | November 22 – November 24
Art
- Friday, 2-4 p.m. | Art Impressions Watercolor Class | Admission: $22 | Location: Dandylion Wishes, 793 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 5 p.m., through Saturday, 5 p.m. | Talon Craft Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon View High School, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6 p.m. PST| Paint Nite ~Adults Only~ at Scotty’s Bar and Grill | Admission: $35 | Location: Scotty’s Bar & Grill, Mesquite.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. PST | Children’s Art Classes | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 p.m. | Paint with Me ~Ages 6 and up~ at Wing Nutz | Admission: $35 | Location: 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. | Chilly Penguin, kids paint class | Admission: $15 | Location: 4217 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Creative ART SPA — Watercolor | Admission: $80 | Location: 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. | Global Entrepreneurship Week: Startup Experts Panel | Admission: Free | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Friday, 1 p.m. | Help! My Thyroid is Messed Up! | Admission: Free | Location: Natural Grocers, 712 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Book of Mormon Evidence/Universal Model Event | Admission: Free | Location: The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8 a.m., through Sunday, 1 p.m. | Saint George Basic Course | Admission: $230 | Location: St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | St. George – Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $45 | Location: Wingate By Wyndham, 144 W. Brigham Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Utah Deaf Hospital Rights Town Hall | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program, 1067 E. Tabernacle St. St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to noon | ISOSL | Admission: Free | Location: Southwest Behavioral Health, 245 E. 680 South, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Dance Concert | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | TEDxSUU | Admission: $10, $8 students | Location: Sterling Church Auditorium, SUU, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Elevate: Aerial Silk Performance | Admission: Various | Location: Origins Family Fitness.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | This is Tom Jones the Tribute | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | A Chorus Line | Admission: Various | Location: The Stage Door Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Travis Cloer | Admission: Various | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, Casino, Golf & Spa, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. PST | DJ Vantage: ROCK NIGHT at ENVY Nightclub | Admission: Various | Location: Envy Nightclub & Lounge, 792 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Savior of the World: His Birth – Cedar City LDSSA | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Thursday, 10 a.m. | Jubilee of Trees | Admission: Various | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Story time | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Library Washington County System, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 3-5 p.m. | Centennial Anniversary Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library- Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Baby & Kids Christmas Show | Admission: $5 | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Disney Frozen 2: Join the Journey | Admission: Free | Location: Walmart Supercenter, 625 W. Telegraph St., St. George.
Foods/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Thanksgiving Dinner | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Active Life Center, 245 N. 200 West, St. George.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Share Family Soup Night | Admission: Free | Location: 1145 S. Bentley Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Petco Adoption | Admission: Various | Location: 765 W. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 4-6 p.m. | Pie Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Mimosa Brunch | Admission: Various | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Music
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Payson City Chorale – Testament of Freedom & Seasonal Music | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | The Naturals | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Live Music – Charlie Kessner | Admission: No cover | Location: 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Fox Theater Present Aura Surreal | Admission: $7 | Location: Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Children’s Epic Choir – The Joy of Music | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | St. George Chamber Singers Fall Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Good Presbyterian Church, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Acoustic Rock with Austin Gray | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Jazz Night | Admission: No cover | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | The 8EEZ Band Live at Mikes Tavern! | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9:30 p.m. | The St. George in Georgetown | Admission: No cover | Location: 7 N. Main St., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. | Renew Beauty Hour | Admission: Various | Location: Color Country Massage Therapy, 2202 N. Main Suite 103, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Maker Night at Atwood Innovation Center – YP Social | Admission: Free | Location: Atwood Innovation Plaza at DSU, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Friday Post Race Party | Admission: No cover | Location: 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | DJ AMB- Friday Nights at Mikes Tavern | Admission: No cover | Location: 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-5 p.m. | Just for Teens! Harry Potter Trivia and Pizza Party! | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library- Santa Clara Branch, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Spa-la-Carte Fall Facial Night | Admission: Various | Location: 542 Cedarwood Terrrace, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Guided Hike | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Shop Ride | Admission: Free | Location: rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Saturday Grocery Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 12:30 p.m. | Girls on the Run 5K Celebration Fall 2019 | Admission: Various | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Park, Washington.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | SUU vs Eastern Washington | Admission: Various | Location: 351 W. University Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. | Bhangra dance | Admission: $12 | Location: 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | New Moon Meditation SoundBath | Admission: $20 | Location: 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.