Brian Head Resort announces opening date, early season conditions

Brian Head Resort, Brian Head, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Brian Head Resort, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — After postponing the original intended opening date of Nov. 15, Brian Head Resort announced on Tuesday that opening day of its 2019-20 ski and snowboard season will be this Friday.

According to a press release from Brian Head, the resort will be implementing a graduated opening, with early season conditions existing on limited terrain.

Giant Steps Lodge and Navajo lodge will both be in full operation, and the resort’s Winter Sports School and Kids Camp services will be available for ski and snowboard lessons at Navajo Lodge.

Opening day ticket prices will be $34 for a full day pass for adults and $24 for children and seniors. Half-day passes will be $28 for adults and $20 for children and seniors. Weekend operating hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will apply this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will be night skiing on Friday and Saturday from 4-9 p.m. for $25.

Additional details are as follows:

Chair 3 and Chair 6 will be open, and two of the conveyor surface lifts at Navajo.

There will be a limited terrain park off Chair 3.

Both the Navajo and Giant Steps Lodges will be open with full services, as well as Last Chair Saloon.

Tubing will not be open.

Early season conditions

Watch for marked and unmarked hazards.

Stay out of closed areas at all times and do not go into tree areas.

Obey “Your Responsibility Code.”

For further information and updates, please check the Brian Head resort website, Facebook page or Instagram account.

