Fall victim, missing woman reported in Zion National Park

Stock image of Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — National Park rangers are being assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a missing person involved in a fall in Zion National Park.

Park officials contacted the Sheriff’s Office around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday seeking aid after a report of someone falling from the Angels Landing trail, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Aly Bultrus, a spokeswoman for Zion National Park, confirmed that sheriff’s deputies were aiding the park in investigating a fall, as well as another investigation involving a woman reported missing in the park the same day.

Bultrus could not confirm if the two investigations were connected.

The Sheriff’s Office posted that additional information will be available Thursday morning.

