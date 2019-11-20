Fall victim, missing woman reported in Zion National Park

Written by Mori Kessler
November 20, 2019
Stock image of Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — National Park rangers are being assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a missing person involved in a fall in Zion National Park.

Park officials contacted the Sheriff’s Office around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday seeking aid after a report of someone falling from the Angels Landing trail, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Aly Bultrus, a spokeswoman for Zion National Park, confirmed that sheriff’s deputies were aiding the park in investigating a fall, as well as another investigation involving a woman reported missing in the park the same day.

Bultrus could not confirm if the two investigations were connected.

The Sheriff’s Office posted that additional information will be available Thursday morning.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!