Trucks collide at River Road and Riverside during heavy traffic

Chevrolet pickup truck is loaded onto a tow truck following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South River Road and Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, Nov. 19, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Traffic came to a halt after two vehicles collided at the intersection of South River Road and Riverside Drive early Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash involving a white GMC pickup truck and a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck.

Responders found both heavily damaged vehicles in the middle of the intersection partially blocking multiple lanes as additional officers were called in to assist with traffic control.

At the time of the crash, the GMC was heading east on Riverside Drive while the Chevrolet was heading west on the same street, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News.

The GMC continued through the intersection on a green light and was struck by the Chevrolet making a left turn to head north on River Road.

The nearly head-on collision spun both vehicles around and deployed the airbags in the Chevrolet, leaving both trucks significantly damaged.

No injuries were reported in the crash and both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene, Atkin said. The driver of the Chevrolet was later cited for failing to yield on a left turn.

Traffic was impacted for nearly an hour to remove the vehicles and clear the roadway.

