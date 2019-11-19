Mesquite Police officers arrest 2 on charges of meth trafficking, felony warrant

Stock image, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Police officers have arrested two men on charges of methamphetamine possession and trafficking, among other charges. One of the men also had an active warrant out of California.

According to a press release from the Mesquite Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in a residential neighborhood Thursday at approximately 9:23 p.m. PDT and discovered that the driver – later identified as 31-year-old Robert Martinez of Vista, California – had an active warrant for his arrest for robbery.

After Martinez was placed under arrest for the warrant, a K-9 officer alerted to the scent of drugs inside the vehicle. Officers recovered over 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine from inside the vehicle.

The male passenger – identified as 28-year-old Ryan Manchester of Price, Utah – was also placed into custody for the drug charges, at which point officers located more crystal methamphetamine hidden on his person.

Martinez was charged with being a fugitive from justice on out-of-state warrant, felony trafficking methamphetamine for both 14-28 grams and over 28 grams, felony possession methamphetamine, and nine counts of misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia.

Manchester was arrested on the same drug charges.

Due to the felony charges Martinez and Manchester were transported to Clark County Detention Center.

