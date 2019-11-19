Angels Landing trail reopens following rockfall

This 2015 file photo shows the last leg to the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah, March 11, 2015 | Photo by Don Gilman, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Zion National Park’s trail crew has successfully removed the remnants of a rockfall on the Angels Landing Trail which is now being reopened ahead of schedule.

The Angels Landing Trail was assessed on Sunday following a rockfall that occurred Saturday in the chained section of the trail. Several unstable rocks, one the size of a refrigerator, had fallen to obstruct a particularly narrow section of the trail.

The National Park Service began rock removal on Monday and completed their work Tuesday afternoon, slightly ahead of the winter storm that is predicted to hit the park Tuesday night.

Hikers can access the strenuous, 5.4-mile round trip hike from shuttle stop six, The Grotto.

