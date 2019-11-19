Michael Nathan Decker

November 15, 2019

Our cherished brother, uncle and friend left this world peacefully in his home on Nov. 15 after 35 years of disability due to a tragic accident.

Mike was born the third child of Margaret and Victor Decker in St. George Utah. Mike suffered a traumatic brain injury in 1983 at the age of 15.

Mike received his High School diploma from Dixie High School. Mike loved animals and especially dogs. His favorite dog was Rambo. He loved cleaning up trash and leaves in the community. He spent lots of time on his three-wheel bike. He also loved his horses Fred and Midgie and participating in 4-H.

Mike was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the scouting program, was a staff member at Thunder Ridge and helped build the Decker trading post (named after David). He received his eagle award and became a Vigil in the Order of the Arrow. He also served as a service missionary in the Spanish Fork Bishop Storehouse (1992-1993). Mike was an active member of the Bloomington fourth ward and loved to go to church.

Mike loved to participate in the Special Needs Olympics and had a competitive spirit. He brought home many medals in skiing, bowling and track. He also loved attending the special needs mutual program and the Dixie Advantages Day program.

Mike’s infectious smile radiated the pure love of Christ. Mike was fortunate to be cared for at home with the help of his family, his angel mother Margaret, Sheri, Jennette, and for the past 12 years, Bruce. Bruce dedicated his life lovingly caring for Mike. Mike endured this life well and now has his perfect eternal body.

Mike was preceded in death by his brother David Blake Decker (1983), father Victor Ernest Decker (1995) and his mother Margaret Rose Decker (2005). He is survived by his siblings Jennette (Todd), Steve (Lana), Bruce, Sheri (Charles), and Paul.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hughes Mortuary located at 1037 E. 700 South, St. George, Utah.

A graveside service will follow on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at the St George Cemetery, 650 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements under the care of Hughes Mortuary, 435-674-5000. Please visit hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences.