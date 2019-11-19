Chester L. Hardy

October 14, 1942 — November 16, 2019

Chester Lawayne Hardy, 77, of LaVerkin, Utah, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019, at home in LaVerkin, Utah. He was born in LaVerkin, Utah Oct. 14, 1942, to Chester Lawrence Hardy and Hazel Asay. He married Georgia Lea Crawford in LaVerkin, Utah on Nov. 28, 1998.

Chester grew up in LaVerkin, Utah and is loved and admired for his kind heart and well-known generosity. He was always finding ways to help someone in need. Whether it was giving away fresh fruits and vegetables he had grown or opening a room for someone in need of a place to stay. He was an avid deer hunter and preferred the bow hunt. Many stories were told by Chester around a campfire. Over the years, family and friends grew to cherish the opportunity to be able to listen to one of his many stories. Chester was a skilled welder fitter and worked for St. George Steel for most of his life. His yard boasts of his welding skills, with a park-like setting of swings and merry-go-round he built, a place where children from all around always come to play.

Chester is survived by his wife Georgia; children Hazel Hardy-Johnson, Chester Leon Hardy (Zina), Joseph Hardy, April Dutson (Brigham), Andrew Black (Jerrie), Michelle Cook (Charlie), John Hardy (Andradawn), Raymond Hardy, Thomas Hardy (Barbara); step-children Raquel Palmer (Bill), Jackie Hendrickson (Robert), Janet Warren (Barry), David Palmer (Misty), Daniel Palmer (Kim). Aaron Wiggins (Sianynn), Brent Wiggins (Nina), Lisa Anderson (Ryan), Jared Wiggins (Julie); brother Del Ray Hardy (Rosemarie); sister Iris Maxwell (Jeff); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Chester was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Hazel Hardy, sister Rhonda Garrison (Les), son Michael Hardy, step-daughter Deanna Cox (Royce), granddaughter Kaylie Bauer (Joseph), grandson Randy Hafen (Joseph), and great-granddaughter Hope Stubbs (Janay), whose ashes will be buried alongside Chester.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 70 S. 300 West LaVerkin, Utah. There will be two viewings at the same location on Friday, Nov. 22 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9-10:45 a.m.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of So. Utah, 986-9100.