Weather alert: Winter storm warning issued for 5 Southern Utah counties

ST. GEORGE — A winter storm warning and flash flood watch have been issued for five Southern Utah counties by the National Weather Service.

Winter storm warning

The NWS winter storm warning has been issued for the mountains of Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties and is expected to be in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy snowfall is expected in the area with total accumulations between 1-2 feet.

The winter weather conditions may make travel difficult, especially near Boulder Summit on state Route 12, state Route 143 near Brian Head, state Route 148 near Cedar Breaks, state Route 153 between Beaver and Junction, and state Route 14 between Cedar City and U.S. Highway 89.

If travel is necessary while the winter storm warning is in effect, the NWS recommends being prepared by keeping a flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of emergency.

Current winter road conditions can be found on the Utah Department of Transportation website, or by calling 511.

Flash flood watch

The NWS has issued a flash flood watch for Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties, including Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park and the cities of Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, St. George, Kanab and Escalante.

The flash flood watch will remain in effect from Tuesday evening until Wednesday evening.

Steady rainfall is expected in the area beginning Tuesday afternoon and evening. Flash floods will be possible in slot canyons, normally dry washes, small streams and urban areas with poor drainage.

NWS is warning the public that flash floods are extremely dangerous. Be prepared by monitoring the forecast and being ready to take action in the event of a flash flood.

