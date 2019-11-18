36th annual ‘Jubilee of Trees’ aims to advance neuroscience services at Dixie Regional Medical Center

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With the theme of “Together Every Step of the Way,” the 36th annual Jubilee of Trees kicks off Thursday and runs through Nov. 25. Funds raised this year will be used to advance neuroscience services at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Intermountain’s Southern Utah Neurosciences Institute at Dixie Regional offers highly specialized neurological care for the brain, neck and spine, including sleep medicine, neurology, stroke, pain management, neuro-oncology, neurointervention, neuro specialty rehab, electromyography and more.

The neurosciences institute was created as a collaborative environment for each specialty in order to provide the best treatment plan for each patient’s needs. Patient care is collaborative, working “together every step of the way” with the full team of neuroscience specialists.

“A team approach to care at Dixie Regional Medical Center is super important,” Dr. Jotham Manwaring, neurosurgeon at Intermountain Southern Utah Neurosciences Institute, said in a press release from DRMC. “Highly trained individuals — starting with first responders and Life Flight services, and then emergency room physicians, trauma nurses, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, radiologists, anesthesiologists, intensive care, and neuro-specialty rehabilitation — all help patients with brain and spine injuries every step of the way to recovery.”

Team manager Heather Reeve said their collaborative group of physicians works really well together.

“They care about patients and their outcomes,” Reeve said, “whether from surgery, seeing a neurology specialist or an event like a stroke or trauma and getting the appropriate treatment needed.”

As a special feature of the 36th Jubilee of Trees, a team of neuroscience professionals will demonstrate telehealth, showing how video technology helps treat patients via connecting with specialists in other communities. This is another form of collaboration among neuroscience professionals and other health care specialties as needed.

Additionally, friends and families can look forward to the jubilee’s special events, including the Silent Tree Auction, Teddy Bear Picnic and Fashion Show Luncheon, to name a few. For more information on these and other events and entertainment for the whole family, click here.

The 36th annual Jubilee of Trees will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Friday, when it is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to closing early for the Jubilee Gala Dinner and Action.

General admission to the jubilee is $5 for adults and $1 for children 15 and under (tickets to any of the other special events will include general admission to the jubilee). All event tickets can be reserved online, including general admission, which can also be purchased at the door. For more information visit the Jubilee of Trees website or call 435-251-2480.

Donations to the Intermountain Foundation can be made by phone at 435-251-2480 or online.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.