MacGregor Tactical’s bullet-resistant hoodie offers greater level of personal self-defense

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — MacGregor Tactical and Lion Shield are pleased to introduce the Lion Shield bullet-resistant hoodie, a new integrated and concealable soft-armor carrier system that offers a new option for personal self-defense.

Private citizens, as well as local law enforcement, private security, members of the U.S. armed services and Department of Justice, are now able to wear and carry their concealed soft armor. With the Lion Shield hoodie, both NIJ Level IIIA armor panels are truly concealed, and the carrier itself is seamlessly integrated into the hoodie, making the armor and carrier virtually undetectable unlike traditional “concealed” carriers.

The carriers range in size from child small to adult XXXL and are able to accommodate two 11-by-15 inch armor panels and trauma pads – or in the case of the child small and medium sizes through adult small sizes, two 10-by-12 inch panels.

This style allows for one panel on the front and one on the back, unlike traditional “Back-Pack” armor, which only offers one panel, thus limiting protection.

Other features and benefits of the hoodie include the following:

It is lightweight and breathable. The carrier is made of 70 denier, nylon rip-stop material, and the side panels of the carrier itself are composed of a lightweight, breathable Spandex material.

It is T.S.A.-approved for domestic travel in carry-on or checked luggage

The Lion Shield Hoodie will be available starting immediately at the introductory price of $408, which includes a set of two panels, front and back. These are base model ballistic soft-armor panels, which do not offer built-in nonballistic soft tissue trauma protection.

“We highly recommend that you purchase a set of two ballistic trauma pads if not purchasing AR500 Hybrid NIJ Level IIIA soft armor panels, which have built-in non-ballistic trauma pads,” a press release from MacGregor Tactical stated.

This price is nearly half off similar products on the market.

Customers may purchase the Lion Shield bullet resistant hoodie on their website or by calling 435-602-0670.

To obtain further information, or product specifications and details please go online or email macgregortacticalllc@gmail.com.

About MacGregor Tactical and Lion Shield

MacGregor Tactical, LLC, and Lion Shield, LLC, are local, veteran-owned companies devoted to bringing state-of-the-art products together into one cohesive enterprise. Their focus is to develop new and innovative products and technologies while sustaining strong relationships within the body armor and tactical accessories trade by offering unsurpassed innovative products while increasing our service and sales capabilities.

