February 12, 1923 — 2019

Ruth Bergreen passed away at home with family by her side, this was her final wish. She was 96 years old, born Feb. 12, 1923, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was the eighth child born to Lucas Babington Howard and Harriet Emily Ingram Howard. Being intensely proud and loyal to her pioneer heritage on both sides of the family they became her role models for their sacrifice, hard work and devotion.

Ruth’s younger years were those growing up in Wyoming. She loved the outdoors, marveled at creation and fell in love with the mountains. Some of the best family memories were in the mountains camping and fishing. During the war year of 1941, she married Archibald Hay Armstrong. They have two daughters, Ruth Marie and Susan. They later divorced and she moved her young family to Utah. In 1954, she married Boyd G. Bergreen. They spent 54 years together until his death in 2009.

To quote her, “I love work it keeps me happy and active.”

Her home was always clean and presentable to welcome friends and family at any time. She also worked outside the home and retired from the Quest Telephone company. She also loved her work as a “Pink Lady” at the LDS hospital which lead to her being employed for several medical doctors. Upon retirement, Boyd and Ruth moved to St George, Utah where they enjoyed golfing and travel. Their hike through the Zion Narrows was one of her favorite experiences, she felt the spiritual beauty of God’s creation. At 89 years old she completed her first 5K race with her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Four generations were represented, she was the last to finish but the most celebrated for her positive attitude and determination.

Learning to quilt was such a pleasure that she produced copious amounts of quilts that expressed her love of creativity and beauty. Valuable friends were made through the years. She also mastered other creative talents, always working with her hands until aging robbed her of that joy.

Ruth felt blessed from her service of faith as a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her time serving at the St. George Temple Visitor Center was precious to her as were the many friendships that were made. Her Branch members rallied around her to support her in life’s joys and challenges. As she aged, love and care were abundantly given by her loyal friends, most notably, Bill, Nancy and Cindy as well as others too numerous to mention. Also, her neighbors showed they cared with help and assistance which she appreciated but she enjoyed their visits the most. Roger T. visited almost daily the last 11 months, sharing a protein shake which she happily anticipated. Family members honored her by visiting and including her in their activities. In her last days, Tony and Bob P. visited regularly, just to hold her hand when speaking became too difficult.

Ruth’s family and friends would like to express deep appreciation to the Integrated Senior Care hospice team. Carlos, her nurse, was so loving and gentle, always maintaining her dignity. Leslie and other CNAs respectfully and gently cared for her. Brian supported Ruth and her daughter emotionally through very difficult times.

Words cannot express how thankful the family is for all your love and care.

Ruth was the last of her siblings, all preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Marie Burnett and Susan Levet plus seven grandchildren (Christian, Brett, Bethany, Marissa, Jody, Sarah and Isaac), 11 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Ruth will be buried in Nephi, Utah next to Boyd and many family members.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com.