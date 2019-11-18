Skateboarder injured after being hit by minivan while crossing street

CEDAR CITY — A skateboarder was seriously injured after being struck by a minivan while crossing 200 North in Cedar City Monday evening.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. around 900 West near McDonald’s.

Cedar City Police Lt. Jimmy Roden said a male skateboarder was attempting to cross the street heading north when he was struck by a westbound Dodge minivan driven by an adult female.

“It appears the skateboarder was crossing the street and they collided,” Roden said. “There were apparent serious injuries to the skateboarder and he’s been taken to the hospital.”

The woman who was driving the minivan was not injured. The vehicle sustained significant damage to its windshield and was towed from the scene.

Roden said he did not know whether the injured male was a juvenile or an adult.

There is neither a crosswalk nor a traffic signal at that section of 200 North where the collision occurred.

Traffic along 200 North was impacted while investigators and first responders worked to clear the scene. Personnel responded from Cedar City Police Department, Cedar City Fire Department, Southern Utah University Police, Utah Highway Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Then, just as that scene was being cleared, multiple vehicles left to respond to another call a couple of miles away. That second incident, which occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m., involved a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Police at the scene said a female motorcyclist had been heading west on Cross Hollow Road when a blue Hyundai Elantra driven by an adult female turned left from out of the Walmart parking lot heading west, with the motorcycle clipping the right rear portion of the car. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of a suspected leg injury, but police said her injuries did not appear to be serious.

