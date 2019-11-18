Utah’s first breast milk lab now open

Photo by NegMarDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Families with newborns in the NICU have a new resource to provide nutrition to their babies.

In October, the Mountain West Mothers Milk Bank received its accreditation, allowing the facility to not only collect milk, but to process it, too.

“By having it local, we can get it out just quicker,” said Elizabeth Smith, the milk bank’s board chair.

Before this facility opened, milk donated in Utah went through a long process before being pasteurized.

It was shipped to a hub in Atlanta and then redirected to Denver. In Denver, it was processed and then returned to Salt Lake City.

“There is a really big risk that the milk could thaw and once thawing started there is a chance at contamination,” Smith said. “There is a chance milk gets lost when it’s shipped that far.”

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by JOHN FRANCHI, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station