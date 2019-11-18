St. George Police officers ‘caught red handed’ helping resident with yardwork; pictures go viral

Written by Ryann Richardson
November 18, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Two St. George Police officers were “caught red-handed,” helping a St. George resident with her yardwork.

Two St. George Police Department officers help a local resident with his yard work, St. George, Utah, Nov. 14, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Melissa Fawcett Wall, St. George News

The act was caught on camera by Melissa Fawcett Wall, who posted pictures of the encounter on Facebook. Law enforcement officers don’t get enough credit, she said, and are often mistreated and disrespected. She wasn’t sure of the officers’ names, but she wanted to post the pictures to highlight their simple act of kindness.

“Police always seem to get noticed for all the bad things that happen and rarely acknowledged for all the amazing things in our community,” Wall told St. George News. “I know these guys have plenty of things they need to do everyday, and yet they saw someone struggling and stopped to help.”

Wall saw the woman on her way to pick kids up from school and run them to appointments, and she said she wanted to stop and help but didn’t have the time. Even though she couldn’t, the officers in the pictures did, and they weren’t doing it for attention.

It was their altruism that initially prompted Wall to take the picture, although she said she didn’t expect it to spread as far as it did. It isn’t the first time, however, that she has had an “awesome interaction” with St. George police officers, Wall said.

“I have a little boy who’s autistic, and he loves policemen,” she said. “We’ve chased them down places before so that he can say ‘Hi,’ and they are amazing, giving him sticker badges and giving him attention.”

Wall’s pictures have been shared all over Facebook, and the St. George Police Department made a statement not long after, adding they love when “officers are caught red handed.”

“SGPD is big on community and these bike officers were ‘caught’ serving a community member today,” the post read.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Averee Ryann Richardson was raised in central Ohio and graduated with her bachelor of science degree from Dixie State University in 2019. She is the former editor-in-chief of Dixie State University's student-run news organization, the Dixie Sun News; she also served as the news organization's news editor in past years. When she is not chasing news or networking, Averee enjoys spending time with her family and two rambunctious dogs, Malibu and Mookie.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com
Twitter: @AvereeRyann@stgnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!