St. George Police officers ‘caught red handed’ helping resident with yardwork; pictures go viral

ST. GEORGE — Two St. George Police officers were “caught red-handed,” helping a St. George resident with her yardwork.

The act was caught on camera by Melissa Fawcett Wall, who posted pictures of the encounter on Facebook. Law enforcement officers don’t get enough credit, she said, and are often mistreated and disrespected. She wasn’t sure of the officers’ names, but she wanted to post the pictures to highlight their simple act of kindness.

“Police always seem to get noticed for all the bad things that happen and rarely acknowledged for all the amazing things in our community,” Wall told St. George News. “I know these guys have plenty of things they need to do everyday, and yet they saw someone struggling and stopped to help.”

Wall saw the woman on her way to pick kids up from school and run them to appointments, and she said she wanted to stop and help but didn’t have the time. Even though she couldn’t, the officers in the pictures did, and they weren’t doing it for attention.

It was their altruism that initially prompted Wall to take the picture, although she said she didn’t expect it to spread as far as it did. It isn’t the first time, however, that she has had an “awesome interaction” with St. George police officers, Wall said.

“I have a little boy who’s autistic, and he loves policemen,” she said. “We’ve chased them down places before so that he can say ‘Hi,’ and they are amazing, giving him sticker badges and giving him attention.”

Wall’s pictures have been shared all over Facebook, and the St. George Police Department made a statement not long after, adding they love when “officers are caught red handed.”

“SGPD is big on community and these bike officers were ‘caught’ serving a community member today,” the post read.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.