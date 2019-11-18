April 3, 1920 — November 15, 2019

Alice Edith Warme Elmer, 99, died on Nov. 15, 2019, in Beaver, Utah, five months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born April 3, 1920, on the family farm near Alta, Iowa. She was the third child of Erick (Jigg) and Edith Lindberg Warme.

While growing up during the 1930’s she and her siblings, Dorothy, Dale and Jean, never felt deprived during the Great Depression, until her father lost the farm. Alice lost the $12 she had in the bank.

Alice attended Fairview School and Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa. At 19 years of age, she boarded a train for California, alone and with $15 in her purse. While in California, she met Don Q. Elmer, a handsome GI, who swept her off her feet dancing to the music of the Harry James Band at the Hollywood Palladium. They married Feb. 8, 1943. Within months, Don left for the war spending two years in North Africa and Italy.

After the war, the Elmers moved to the Milford Flat (Utah) where they raised three boys … and alfalfa, potatoes and sugar beets. In 1962, Alice went back to school, graduating with a bachelor of science degree from Utah State University. She became a beloved teacher and to this day one hears: “Had it not been for Mrs. Elmer, I would not have graduated; I learned to love reading when she made me sit in the corner to read ‘Where the Red Fern Grows’; she believed in me and the reason I became a teacher, a writer, a lawyer; she was my favorite.” Despite being shackled by the chains of Alzheimer’s in her later years, Alice was always the teacher with an incredible work ethic, an excitement for life and definitely a love of children.

Alice was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter #6 in Milford and a Charter Member of the Silver Reef Chapter #26 in St. George, Utah. She held many positions in the organization, including Worthy Matron. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, helping to establish the Trinity Lutheran School.

She was of generous spirit and rare would be those that did not receive a container of Chex Mix or peanut butter cookies (with Adam’s Peanut Butter). Upon moving to a care center, she made sure the facility chef would let her cook her Chex Mix recipe.

Her family loved her as she loved them. Her sons, Kenneth (Cheryl) Elmer of Beaver, Utah, Gary (April) Elmer of Panaca, Nevada, Calvin (Jamie) Elmer of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren that will carry forth the Elmer legacy. She is preceded in death by Suzanne Pritchard Elmer, daughter-in-law, her parents, siblings and her husband.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, and prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. A Graveside Dedication will be in the Milford Utah Cemetery at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. The family sincerely wishes to thank all those that helped Alice in any way. There are so many.

