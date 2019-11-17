Beaver wins 2A football title; recaps of other 1A-2A fall sports

Beaver quarterback Ryker Albrecht rushes against Parowan in earlier season action, Parowan, Utah, Oct. 18, 2019 | Photo courtesy of David Mineer Sr., St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Beaver High School football team won the state 2A football championship Saturday night, steamrolling past the Milford Tigers 45-6 at Dixie State University’s Trailblazer Stadium.

Milford, the defending state 1A champions, scored the first TD of the game on a 50-yard pass from Bryson Barnes to Bret Beebe midway through the first quarter, but the Tigers were never able to score again.

Utilizing a powerful rushing attack, Beaver went on to score seven unanswered touchdowns during the rout of their in-county rivals. Senior quarterback Ryker Albrecht led the Beavers with three rushing TDs.

The title marked the 12th football championship in school history for the Beavers, and their first since 2016.

The game also marked the conclusion of an eventful fall sports season for smaller Southern Utah high schools in the 2A and 1A classifications. The following is a short recap of each sport and how the top area teams in those classifications fared.

2A boys golf

Beaver was the runaway winner of the state 2A boys golf tournament, posting a team score of 586 during the two-day event, held at Rose Park Golf Course Sept. 25-26. The Beavers finished a remarkable 115 strokes ahead of runner-up Rowland Hall, which finished with a team score of 701. Beaver’s top four golfers were also the top four overall individual 2A medalists, with Braden Roberts shooting 140 at state, Jaxon Hutchings scoring 145, Chipper Willden 150 and Klayson Matheson 151.

1A volleyball

The Panguitch Lady Bobcats won their third straight 1A state volleyball championship by defeating Milford 3-0 in the title match on Nov. 2 at Utah Valley University in Orem. For complete story, click here. In addition to those two teams in the finals, other Southern Utah schools that fared well at the 1A tournament included Water Canyon, Piute and Valley, all of which made it to the quarterfinals with Piute finishing in fifth place and Valley taking seventh.

2A volleyball

The Enterprise Wolves won the 2A state volleyball title on Nov. 2, defeating North Summit 3-2 in the championship match at Utah Valley University. For the complete story, click here. Other Southern Utah schools placing in the 2A tournament were Kanab, which made it to the semifinals and finished fourth; and Millard, which took fifth.

2A girls soccer

Both Parowan and Millard advanced as far as the semifinals of the 2A state girls soccer tournament, where they lost to Real Salt Lake Academy and Rowland Hall, respectively. Two days later, on Oct. 26, Rowland and RSL battled each other to a 1-1 tie at Rio Tinto Stadium, with Rowland eventually winning the championship on a shootout. Led by junior Audrey Camp’s 19 goals, Millard finished its season with a 12-4-1 record. Meanwhile, Parowan went 10-6-2.

1A and 2A girls cross-country

Southern Utah schools fared well at the 1A and 2A girls cross-country championships, held Oct. 23 at Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City. Milford took home the 1A trophy with a winning score of 18, with runner-up Panguitch scoring 23 and Wayne coming in third with 73. Panguitch senior Taylia Norris was the top finisher in the 1A girls race, posting a time of 19:17.4. In the 2A girls, Millard won the title by placing first with a team score of 32, while the Parowan Lady Rams took second with 62.

1A and 2A boys cross-country

In the boys 1A and 2A cross-country championships on Oct. 23 at Sugarhouse Park, Wayne captured the 1A title with a score of 33, with runner-up Panguitch scoring 53 and third-place Piute scoring 56. Panguitch senior Luke Reeder was the individual winner of the 1A boys race with a time of 17:16.8. In the 2A boys race, Millard finished in second place with 52 points, just three points behind overall winner Rowland Hall’s 49.

1A baseball

Piute edged rival Panguitch 3-1 to capture the 1A state baseball title for the second straight year. Sophomore pitcher Gavin Morgan went the distance for the Thunderbirds on the mound, allowing five hits and striking out 10 in the championship game, which took place Oct. 12 at Dixie State University’s Bruce Hurst Field. The Thunderbirds, who finished their year 17-7 overall, had finished in a tie for third place in the 1A South standings, but rallied to win each of their state tournament games.

